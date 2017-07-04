Fox Co-Host Calls CNN Commentator A ‘Hairless Hall Monitor’

While discussing the media uproar concerning President Donald Trump’s CNN wrestling tweet Monday, Greg Gutfeld, co-host of Fox News’ “The Five,” called CNN’s Brian Stelter a “tattletale” and “hairless hall monitor.”

Trump has received sharp criticism from media outlets for posting the tweet in which he takes down the CNN logo in a WWE ring. Gutfeld said that people who can’t laugh at something like this are just “humorless libs” who “ignore real incitement,” instead chasing things that don’t matter.

“You know what I did when I first saw the tweet? I laughed,” Gutfeld said. “I showed to to my brother-in-law, who laughed. He showed it to his wife, she laughed. Then we had breakfast, because that’s what normal people do.”

“While the media pretends it’s the end of the world, the world knows better,” he added.

Gutfeld compared the tweet incident to former CNN host Reza Aslan eating human brains on his weekend show, and said that CNN managed to show less outrage over his bizarre behavior than they did over this Twitter debacle.

“They [CNN] issued a statement on this,” Gutfeld said. “Did they ever release a statement when Reza Aslan ate a human being on his show on CNN after he met with cannibals? I think I would have been more upset about that.”

