President Donald Trump wished the country a happy Independence Day by sharing a video of a band and chorus performing “Make America Great Again.”

Trump shared the tweet just before 7 a.m. and captioned the video with a few hashtags related to the Fourth of July.

The video itself opens with a band playing in front of an American flag, and most people probably expected the band to play the national anthem or “God Bless America.”

Instead, when the chorus started singing, they belted out, “Make America Great Again.”

“Lift the torch of freedom,” the choir sang, “all across our land.”

Trump will be returning to the White House for the Fourth of July after a trip to New Jersey to play golf. According to The Hill, the first family will celebrate by hosting a picnic for military families on the South Lawn and then watching fireworks.

Follow Amber on Twitter