DCCC Plans To Take Back Congress With Some Pretty Lame Bumper Stickers

People are mocking the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) for offering supporters bumper stickers with pretty uninspiring messaging.

In a fundraising email sent Wednesday, the DCCC asked its supporters to choose which bumper sticker the group should print next. However, people who got the email quickly began deriding the four choices and accused the DCCC of being unable to come up with compelling or unifying messaging. (VIDEO: Schumer: Dems Have To Blame Themselves For Losing)

The slogan on one sticker read, “I mean, have you seen the other guys?”

The stickers seem to confirm criticisms that Democrats have spent too much time opposing Trump and not enough time developing a clear economic message. (RELATED: Ohio Dem Blasts Party After Special Election Loss: ‘Our Brand Is Worse Than Trump’)

 

