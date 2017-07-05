Democratic AG Calls Trump’s Voter Fraud Investigation ‘Intimidation’

Democratic Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day” that President Donald Trump’s efforts to combat voter fraud are akin to “intimidation.”

While responding to Trump’s call for states to share their voter rolls with the federal government, Frosh said “the fact is that it’s a fantasy, and the information that they seek is very private.” The attorney general also brushed off the idea of investigating voter fraud, calling it a waste of resources and claiming that Maryland would have pursued such cases if they existed.

Frosh, who once sued Trump alongside D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine over his business ties, tweeted his displeasure with the efforts, saying that “the real purpose of it is voter intimidation.”

I find this request repugnant; appears designed only 2 intimidate voters and 2 indulge the President’s fantasy that he won the popular vote. — Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) July 3, 2017

“We do a pretty good job of prosecuting voter fraud when we find it,” Frosh said. “We don’t find it very often. It’s certainly not organized … In Maryland we had two cases in 2012 the last time we found voter fraud. It’s not because we are not looking.”

Despite Frosh’s assertions, officials made several claims and lawsuits after 2012 that alleged voting by noncitizens, including a warning from Maryland Republican State Rep. Pat McDonough that there was “massive voter fraud.”

Now, 44 states are refusing to turn over their voter information to the federal government over personal privacy concerns.

The Trump administration established the Presidential Advisory Commission On Election Integrity via an executive order to target voter fraud nationwide. Most Democratic politicians maintain that there is virtually no fraud and that this is a willful campaign to stifle the voice of the opposition.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]