GOP Rep Says Scalise Is Out Of Bed, Condition Improving

Tennessee GOP Rep. Phil Roe said Tuesday that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is out of bed and getting better after sustaining serious injuries from a gunshot to the hip.

Scalise was one of five wounded at the Republicans’ congressional baseball practice June 14, and the last to remain in the hospital. He was released from the intensive care unit June 23 after undergoing multiple surgeries and blood transfusions.

“[He’s] just out of bed,” Roe said in an interview with WJHL-TV, The Hill reports. “He’s had a very, very, serious injury. He’s not able to eat yet, but he is getting better.”

Roe said he has extended an invited to Scalise, who represents Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District, to the University of Tennessee-Louisiana State University football game this fall.

“I’ve invited him to the LSU-UT football game in November and hopefully he’ll be well enough then,” Roe said.

