Member Of House Democratic Leadership Won’t Commit To Backing Pelosi [VIDEO]

House Democratic Assistant Whip Rep. Tony Cardenas of California skirted around answering whether he believes the Democratic party would be more successful if House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was replaced during an appearance on CNN Thursday.

When pressed by hosts John Berman and Poppy Harlow on whether he agrees with several of his colleagues’ call for new leadership in the wake of the loss of several special elections, Cardenas was noncommittal in his response, saying he thinks “those meetings are necessary” since they are “a body of members elected by the public.”

“No one person is more important than this country and the bottom line is this: we need to move forward with our best foot forward, with the best plan, and with the best individuals and having the best honest message,” he said.

Cardenas said the party needs to reflect on what they need to change to if they want to regain the majority, but would not say whether he thinks Pelosi is the person

“As far as I’m concerned, we have to look in the mirror and realize whether we can or can’t and then move forward and make some tough decisions,” he continued.

Ohio Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan challenged Pelosi for her position in November, taking in nearly a third of the party’s votes.

