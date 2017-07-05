Politics
FILE PHOTO - Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presents her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo   

Nikki Haley Jokes: ‘Spending My 4th In Meetings’ Because Of North Korea

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
2:05 PM 07/05/2017

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley shot barbs at North Korea on Tuesday, blaming them for making her sit through meetings on Independence Day.

North Korea successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, heightening concerns that the country may become aggressive with its neighbors and the United States.

While Haley was clearly making a joke at North Korea’s expense, liberal Twitter didn’t appreciate her joshing around.

