Scarborough: Russia Had Nothing To Do With Trump Win, Calls Hillary A Terrible Candidate [VIDEO]

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough said Wednesday that Russia did not tip the scales in the 2016 presidential election, and added former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has no one to blame but herself for the shocking defeat.

“We don’t think the Russians had anything to do with Donald trump winning the election,” said Scarborough.

“I think Hillary Clinton not going to Wisconsin and not listening to Bill Clinton, and not listening to Joe Biden, and not listening to a lot of other people who were telling her back in August. And Robby Mook deciding he’s not going to poll but instead he’s going to look at analytics.”

“There are a thousand reasons why Hillary Clinton lost starting with Hillary Clinton being a terrible candidate,” Scarborough said.

He maintained that people could still believe Trump won the election honestly and be disturbed by Russia’s level of involvement and attempted election sabotage saying, “we have to punch them back hard.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]