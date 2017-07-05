President Trump accidentally walked past his limo upon arriving back in Washington, DC on Tuesday, which some observers cited as further evidence that he may be mentally unstable.

Trump stepped off the plane and walked past a limo that was parked right in front of the plane steps. He apparently didn’t realize the limo was intended for him, and his aides had to redirect him to get inside.

Some Twitter users, including GQ correspondent Keith Olbermann, guessed that this is just another sign of mental instability from the president.

Watch; pls RT if you agree his cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment to remove @realDonaldTrump ASAP #25thThe45th pic.twitter.com/GlaSrgNFch — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 5, 2017

I swear to God Trump is sundowning.

Here he is, confused, wandering away from his limo.

He had to be redirected.#25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/0ZZOMTMd1k — Holly O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 4, 2017

Trump wanders from limo; he tweets “wrestling” vid – Why do we hesitate to call him mentally incompetent? From 5/16: pic.twitter.com/Kmbpalfted — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 5, 2017

You MUST watch this: Trump exits Air Force One to go to the limo, which is right in front of him. #25thAmendmentNowpic.twitter.com/7VjwPXllH4 — Kremlin Trolls CI (@KremlinTrolls) July 4, 2017

This is scary: Trump exits Air Force One returning home to DC, misses limo which is parked in front of his nose. pic.twitter.com/O9O026gxff — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 4, 2017

Ok has anyone seen this video of him getting off the plane yesterday? He walks right past the limo! https://t.co/zHafdXtveu — Kate Jackson (@minnnyme) July 4, 2017

It’s comforting that Trump also sees a limo with the presidential seal and thinks, “That can’t possibly be for Donald Trump.” https://t.co/fd5HIVwLQJ — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) July 4, 2017

Trump’s mental health is a serious question. Here he is, lost and confused, searching for his limo that was right in front of him. pic.twitter.com/u5JJ1qNBie — Hosseh Enad (@ehosseh) July 4, 2017

holy shit, the Trump limo video is equally as funny as the Hillary fainting video — RusticBaller (@ByYourLogic) July 5, 2017

Of course, many times when de-boarding Air Force One, Trump is directed into a helicopter or has to walk along the tarmac before getting in his next ride or greeting guests. Furthermore, as one user pointed out, the Secret Service often employs the use of decoy limos to keep the president safe.

I hate to be defending this guy, but there *is* a second identical limo, off to his right, perpendicular to the primary limo. — Anthony Citrano (@acitrano) July 5, 2017

2nd limo usually off AF1 nose at arrival, so it can seamlessly join motorcade when they roll. Example here at ~4:00:https://t.co/NSdDENDG1x — Anthony Citrano (@acitrano) July 5, 2017

