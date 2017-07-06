Anti-GOP Protester Harasses Jeff Flake Staffers, Says Liberal Assassins ‘Will Get Better Aim’

At least two anti-GOP protesters were arrested Thursday morning after trespassing onto Republican Sen. Jeff Flake’s Tucson office, multiple local news outlets are reporting. One of the men reportedly made threatening references to the attempted mass assassination of Republican congressmen in Alexandria, Virginia last month.

“You know how liberals are going to solve the Republican problem? They are going to get better aim,” 59-year-old Mark Prichard reportedly told Flake’s staffers. “That last guy tried, but he needed better aim. We will get better aim.”

Prichard is reportedly facing a misdemeanor charge of threat and intimidation.

Here is the booking photo for Mark Prichard, who allegedly threatened the @JeffFlake staffer at his Tucson office: pic.twitter.com/pWswpK8Kqj — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 6, 2017

Prichard was among a group of left-wing protests demonstrating against the Republican health care bill on Thursday morning. Liberal activists protested Flake, whose vote is crucial to getting a health care bill through the Senate, at both his Phoenix and Tucson offices. Protesters were arrested at both locations.

Flake was among the GOP congressmen targeted at their baseball practice last month. The shooter, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, was a left-wing Bernie Sanders supporter. (RELATED: Shooting At GOP Baseball Practice Latest In Pattern Of Violence Against Republicans)

Hodgkinson shot and wounded four people, including Rep. Steve Scalise. The Louisiana Republican was on the verge of death after the shooting. He was readmitted back into the intensive care unit due to concerns about a possible infection, MedStar Washington Hospital Center announced on Wednesday.