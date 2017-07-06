Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper warned on CNN Thursday that Russians could try to attack Republicans, seemingly forgetting that they already did.

“The big event here is of course the Russian interference in our election process,” Clapper said during a Thursday interview. “The Russians, for their part, will keep at it.”

Clapper: Next time, Russians could go after Republicans. I wish people would remember, “this is an assault on us.” https://t.co/sYFU07Qhma — CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2017

However, as multiple outlets have reported, the Russians have already attempted to infiltrate Republican and conservative groups prior to the 2016 election.

For example, Russians targeted the Republican National Committee “using the same techniques that allowed them to infiltrate its Democratic counterpart.” (REPORT: Russia Tried To Hack The RNC — They Just Had Way Better Cybersecurity)

The attack was unsuccessful because the RNC had more effective cyber security that marked the phishing emails as spam and “potentially malicious.”

In addition to the RNC, The Daily Caller learned that Russians attempted to hack the Heritage Foundation, a conservative non-profit referred to as “Donald Trump’s think tank” by CNN. Those phishing attacks also proved unsuccessful. (RELATED: DNC Hackers Targeted Conservative Heritage Foundation Before Election)

