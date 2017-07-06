Politics
Jan Yanes reacts as vote results show Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff losing to his challenger during his election night party being held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North Hotel on June 20, 2017 in Atlanta. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)   Jan Yanes reacts as vote results show Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff losing to his challenger during his election night party being held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North Hotel on June 20, 2017 in Atlanta. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)   

DSCC Admits: ‘We’ve Not Won A Thing’

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
3:33 PM 07/06/2017

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sadly admitted in a fundraising email Thursday that they haven’t “won a single thing.”

The email is addressed from New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and the subject line reads “We’ve not won a thing.”

The DSCC email comes one day after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee asked its supporters to vote on what design should be used for their next bumper sticker. (RELATED: DCCC Plans To Take Back Congress With Some Pretty Lame Bumper Stickers)

The bumper sticker slogans were decidedly uninspiring, including: “I mean, have you seen the other guys?” and “Make Congress Blue Again.”

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: Democrat Party, DSCC
  Show comments