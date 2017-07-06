Linda Sarsour Says Muslims Should Wage A Form Of ‘Jihad’ Against Trump [VIDEO]

Linda Sarsour, a Palestinian-American activist who has expressed support for terrorists, recently called on Muslims to wage a form of “jihad” against the Trump administration.

Speaking at the 54th annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) last week, Sarsour said that she was not advocating for a violent form of jihad.

“A word of truth in front of a tyrant ruler or leader, that is the best form of jihad,” she said, quoting the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

“I hope, that when we stand up to those who oppress our communities, that Allah accepts from us that as a form of jihad, that we are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad in the Middle East or the other side of the world, but here in these United States of America where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reining in the White House,” said Sarsour, who was named a “Champion of Change” by the Obama administration in 2012.

The activist, who helped organize the Women’s March, spent much of her 22-minute speech attacking Trump.

“When I wake up every morning and remember who is sitting in the White House, I am outraged,” she said at one point.

At the beginning of her speech, Sarsour thanked Siraj Wahaaj, a Brooklyn-based cleric who was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the first World Trade Center bombing.

ISNA, the group hosting Sarsour, was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror financing case. The Holy Land Foundation helped funnel money to the terror group Hamas.

Sarsour recently met a former Hamas operative named Salah Sarsour. It is unclear if the two are related, though The Daily Caller reported in January that the pair posed for a photograph on the sidelines of a convention held in Chicago in December.

She has also rallied on behalf of Rasmea Odeh, a Palestinian woman who was convicted of killing two Israelis in a 1969 bomb attack. (RELATED: Women’s March Organizer Rallies For Convicted Terrorist)

Odeh was recently deported from the U.S. for immigration violations.

Sarsour has also come under fire for some of her past comments about other female activists. In 2011, she posted a tweet saying that activists Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Brigitte Gabriel, both critics of Islam, should not be allowed to have vaginas. (RELATED: Linda Sarsour Recently Met Ex-Hamas Operative)

“Brigitte Gabriel = Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She’s asking 4 an a$$ whippin’. I wish I could take their vaginas away- they don’t deserve to be women,” she wrote at the time. (RELATED: Linda Sarsour Dismisses Female Genital Mutilation Question)

Sarsour has also used her high profile to raise money for questionable causes.

Last month, Sarsour helped raise more than $100,000 for a Somali woman she claimed was the victim of a hate crime attack in Cincinnati.

But as The Daily Caller reported at the time, the circumstances of the attack are vague, and police determined that the incident was not a hate crime. The alleged victim was injured in a large brawl that stemmed from a neighborhood dispute. A woman whose boyfriend was accused of the hate crime said that she was threatened, assaulted and tasered by a friend of the alleged hate crime victim.

In her ISNA speech, Sarsour suggested that Muslims in America should by wary of assimilation if it comes at the price of sacrificing their identity.

“Our number one and top priority is to protect and defend our community. It is not to assimilate and to please any other people in authority. And our top priority…is to please Allah, and only Allah,” she said.

WATCH:

