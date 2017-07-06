McConnell Appears Less Optimistic About Repealing Obamacare

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sounded less optimistic about Senate Republicans passing their Obamacare repeal bill during a Rotary Club lunch in southern Kentucky Thursday.

GOP leadership in the upper chamber was hoping to pass their bill before they left for their July 4 recess, but was unable to move forward on the motion to proceed due to a lack of support within the conference.

A divide remains between conservatives — who feel the bill resembles the Affordable Care Act too closely — and moderates who are concerned about scaling back funding for states that expanded Medicaid and would like to see additional funds allocated toward the fight against opioid abuse.

“If my side is unable to agree on an adequate replacement then some kind of action with regard to private health insurance markets must occur,” McConnell said, NBC News reports.

Repealing and replacing Obamacare was one of Republicans top campaign promises, and members of the party have been clear they believe the ACA is collapsing under its own weight.

“No action is not an alternative,” he continued, The Associated Press reports. “We’ve got the insurance markets imploding all over the country, including in this state.”

McConnell needs just a simple majority to pass the legislation due to Republicans plan to use the reconciliation process.

If the legislation passes the Senate it will be sent back to the House where it will be revoted on.

