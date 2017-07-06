Ali Velshi has added himself to the list of news personalities incorrectly stating that all 17 intelligence agencies agree that Russia was behind election interference.

On Wednesday, the MSNBC host asserted that all 17 intelligence agencies agree that Putin directed interference into the US 2016 presidential election.

“Vladimir Putin is on the record as saying, he did not direct — despite what the 17 different American intelligence agencies say — he did not direct interference into the 2016 election,” Velshi stated.

He repeated the claim again on Thursday after Trump’s speech in Warsaw, Poland where the president correctly indicated that only “3 or 4” agencies agreed that Russia was behind the interference.

“He tells our own Hallie Jackson… sure Russia might have been involved in some hacking but other people are too,” Velshi said of Trump’s press conference. “Many Americans need him to confront Vladimir Putin about this issue and put some conditions on the table, and he’s not even agreeing with the 17 intelligence agencies that he’s not sure exist.”

The left keeps repeating the claim, pointing to an intelligence report that expresses “high confidence” that Russia was responsible for election interference.

The report was published by the Office of the Director for National Intelligence, which oversees all 17 of the US intelligence agencies. However, as former Director for National Intelligence James Clapper indicated, only three agencies — the CIA, NSA, and FBI — were actually responsible for the report. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Did 17 Intel Agencies ‘All Agree’ Russia Influenced The Presidential Election?)

The New York Times was forced to issue a correction on an article in June because they repeated the false claim.

