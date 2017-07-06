Reporters from The New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC banded together Thursdsay to complain when NBC News’ Hallie Jackson was cut off after the allowed two questions in Poland.

Jackson was asking Trump about Obama’s response to Russian interference and why Trump wouldn’t admit Russia was behind election interference given some intelligence agencies have already pegged them as responsible.

When she tried to go for an additional question, Polish officials cut her off.

WATCH:

Jackson, CNN’s Brian Stelter, and NYT’s Glenn Thrush promptly complained that she was held to the two question limit.

Poles cut @HallieJackson off from asking follow up on Trump’s Russia question. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 6, 2017

When @HallieJackson asked a 3rd Q, announcer said, “Dear lady, two questions. Thank you very much. Thank you very much, must go.” https://t.co/eSP5XMR0tJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 6, 2017

Jackson claimed she was asking a “follow-up” rather than a full third question.

Technically, it was a follow-up. Per protocol, was also about to ask a Q of President Duda of Poland (before they cut the mic.) https://t.co/lZFHfPb38D — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) July 6, 2017

After Trump said Obama “choked,” @HallieJackson tried to ask if he was angry at Obama — “Why haven’t you shown that anger toward Moscow?” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 6, 2017

