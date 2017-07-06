Report: DC Anti-Trump Protesters Are White, Rich, Educated

People who protest President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. are overwhelmingly rich, white and college educated, according to a new poll published Thursday.

Fifty-three percent of all D.C. residents who participated in protests were white, compared to 36 percent who identified as Hispanic and 16 percent who identified as black, according to the Washington Post poll.

Additionally, 50 percent of respondents with an income greater than $100,000 per year participated in protests. Thirty-seven percent of individuals who made between $50,000 and $100,000 per year participated in at least one anti-Trump protest, and only 16 percent of those who made less than $50,000 per year participated.

Education was also a predictable factor in protest participation. 47 percent of all D.C. residents with at least one college degree participated in a protest at some point since Trump took office. That’s much higher than the 29 percent who received some college education, and the 12 percent of those with only a high school education or less joining the protests.

Contrary to these numbers, progressive outlets like The Root have previously floated the idea that exclusively white people support Trump.

Author Michael Harriot asserted that only white people could back “the press-vilifying, tax-hiding, racist, rambling, anti-Semitic, alternative-fact-spewing, ‘alt-right’-supporting, Muslim-banning, Mexican-ejecting, immigrant-hating, intelligence-rejecting, bumbling, stumbling idiot with the nuclear football on the nightstand next to his Hitler speeches,” in an article titled “Everybody Hates Trump (Except White People)” published in February.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People withdrew from a women’s march in Portland, Ore. because the protest leaders wouldn’t discuss racial issues, underscoring that people of color don’t have an automatic safe space inside the progressive agenda.

The Washington Post surveyed 901 residents in the District of Columbia from June 15 through June 18. The poll carried a margin of error of 4 percentage points in either direction.

