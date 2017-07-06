Rubio Begins Fundraising 5 Years Early [VIDEO]

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is already fundraising for his 2022 campaign, according to a video published Wednesday.

The special call to donate to the senator’s re-election campaign comes due to Democrats looking to unseat every Republican according to Rubio’s statement.

WATCH:

“The problem is the Democrats, they’re working around the clock to rid our majority,” Rubio says in the plea. “And unseat every Republican, including me. And that’s why I need your help to fight back and to ensure my campaign has the resources that we need to do so.”

The Florida Republican raised $22,273,564 during the 2016 election and spent all but $145,216 by the end of the election according to the Center for Responsive Politics, that’s comparable to the over $21 million he raised and spent in his 2010 election as well.

President Donald Trump has already attended several high-dollar fundraisers since winning the presidency in 2016, but those events went to fund a joint account with the Republican National Committee, and a significant portion of those funds went towards other candidates nationwide like Republicans engaged in special elections in Montana, Georgia, South Carolina, and Kansas.

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].