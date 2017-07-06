Rubio Begins Fundraising 5 Years Early [VIDEO]

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is already fundraising for his 2022 campaign, according to a video published Wednesday.
The special call to donate to the senator’s re-election campaign comes due to Democrats looking to unseat every Republican according to Rubio’s statement.
WATCH:
“The problem is the Democrats, they’re working around the clock to rid our majority,” Rubio says in the plea. “And unseat every Republican, including me. And that’s why I need your help to fight back and to ensure my campaign has the resources that we need to do so.”
The Florida Republican raised $22,273,564 during the 2016 election and spent all but $145,216 by the end of the election according to the Center for Responsive Politics, that’s comparable to the over $21 million he raised and spent in his 2010 election as well.
President Donald Trump has already attended several high-dollar fundraisers since winning the presidency in 2016, but those events went to fund a joint account with the Republican National Committee, and a significant portion of those funds went towards other candidates nationwide like Republicans engaged in special elections in Montana, Georgia, South Carolina, and Kansas.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].