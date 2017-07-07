WATCH: Trump And Putin Finally Meet — The Handshake [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump just met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the very first time.

The two world leaders shook hands for a brief photo op at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

President Putin said he was “delighted” to meet President Trump during the on-camera meeting.

“President Putin and I have been discussing various things and it’s going very well, we’ve had some very very good talks,” Trump said. “We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening.”

The meeting is taking place amidst investigations into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, as well as concerns about Russian interference in the 2016 election. (RELATED: What Trump And Putin Talked About)

A report by the CIA, FBI, and NSA concluded that Russia was responsible for attacks on the Democratic National Committee. Many in the US are hoping Trump will address this issue during his meeting with the Russian president.

