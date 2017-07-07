Politics
Pence Gets Handsy With Off-Limits Equipment [PICS]

Vice President Mike Pence ignored a “do not touch” sign on a piece of space hardware at the Kennedy Center on Thursday, and Twitter immediately turned him into a meme.

Pence was recently named by Trump to head up the relaunched National Space Council. During a speech at the Kennedy Center Thursday, Pence promised to lead “a new era of American leadership in space” where Americans would walk on Mars.

The moment that really captured people’s attention, however, was Pence reaching out to touch a piece of space equipment that had a “do not touch” posted on the side.

