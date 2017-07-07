Vice President Mike Pence ignored a “do not touch” sign on a piece of space hardware at the Kennedy Center on Thursday, and Twitter immediately turned him into a meme.

Pence was recently named by Trump to head up the relaunched National Space Council. During a speech at the Kennedy Center Thursday, Pence promised to lead “a new era of American leadership in space” where Americans would walk on Mars.

The moment that really captured people’s attention, however, was Pence reaching out to touch a piece of space equipment that had a “do not touch” posted on the side.

In Pence’s defense, “DO NOT TOUCH” is in quotes. pic.twitter.com/E6AXhxICnn — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 7, 2017

sign: Do Not Touch!

Pence: *touches*

Mother: This is why you are not allowed to dine with ladies. pic.twitter.com/m5EeofAf9q — TSD (@TGSD64) July 7, 2017

Pence:….Shiny

Rubio:The sign says “Do Not Touch” Mike!

Pence:….Shiny pic.twitter.com/vyBqZBiBZd — St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) July 7, 2017

Pence tours NASA

Sign:”Do not touch”

He can’t stop, touches anyway

This is why Mother won’t let him alone with girlspic.twitter.com/hoFwZkhgw6 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 7, 2017

Mike Pence to NASA: “You telling me ‘do not touch’ is like Jesus telling me ‘do not judge’ — amiright?” pic.twitter.com/WRQPIbYYsD — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 7, 2017

Mike Pence touching a ‘do not touch’ sign – perfect metaphor for everything that is wrong right now https://t.co/t7fcf8RpWJ pic.twitter.com/f5yEz9sxjk — The Poke (@ThePoke) July 7, 2017

Today while visiting NASA Mike Pence confused outer space w/ heaven, Mars w/ an enemy battlefield & “DO NOT TOUCH” FOR “MUST TOUCH NOW!” pic.twitter.com/qHloz1S5He — Frankly My Dear (@goddamnedfrank) July 7, 2017

For some reason, seeing Pence touch the thing that said DO NOT TOUCH made me think of this #FarSide cartoon.

Just me? pic.twitter.com/AVeSK6tBiM — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 7, 2017

Sign on fragile space equipment: DO NOT TOUCH Mike Pence: *slowly touches it* “oh…my…GOD, MOTHER, I’VE NEVER FELT SO ALIVE!” pic.twitter.com/uzorGVS5FK — Donald Trump Toupee (@TrumpeeToupee) July 7, 2017

