MSNBC’s Chris Matthews asserted Friday that the “big story” of the Trump and Putin G20 meeting is that the two men were “manspreading.”

Matthews opened his show “Hardball” with a clip of President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin addressing reporters just before their first face-to-face meeting in Hamburg, Germany.

“Well note the manspreading there by the two gentlemen,” Matthews stated.

WATCH:



Matthews went back to the issue toward the end of his show and assured viewers that it is a “big story.”

“Did you see how these two men sat today?” he asked. “Both tried to sit as far forward as they could in those big chairs up there in Hamburg, Germany. Putin, a much smaller fellow, seemed a bit dwarfed.”

“But the big story was the way they both engaged in the art of manspreading,” Matthews asserted, “widening their legs out as far as the wings of those chairs allowed them.”

“‘Nobody’s gonna outspread me!’ you can hear their little psyches urging them on,” he concluded.

WATCH:



