Dem Groups Ramp Up Obamacare Repeal Attack Ads [VIDEO]

Save My Care, a progressive group advocating against repealing and replacing Obamacare, announced Sunday it will launch a seven-figure ad buy in four key states, in an effort to mount pressure on Republican senators who have promised to vote against the Senate health care reform bill.

The ads will target GOP Sens. Dean Heller of Nevada, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia. All the ads feature the same tagline at the end: “Keep your promise. Vote no on health care repeal.”

WATCH:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed the vote on the Senate health care bill Tuesday, announcing he would push it back until after the July 4 recess.

“We will not be on the bill this week, but we’re still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place,” McConnell said. Senate leadership is trying to pass their legislation through the Senate’s budget reconciliation process, which only requires 50 votes instead of the usual 60 votes necessary to pass a bill.

Lawmakers were not met with support from their constituents, but rather with vitriol in town hall meetings and protests. Obamacare supporters and health care activists mobilized against Republican senators over the recess in states that either chose to participate in Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion program or are particularly vulnerable in the 2018 election cycle. (RELATED: Republican Sens. Face Blowback For Trying To Repeal Obamacare)

Save My Care’s ad launch Sunday will surely keep the pressure on Senate leadership to figure out how to come to a consensus on the best way to repeal and replace Obamacare.

