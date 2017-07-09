Obama’s CIA Chief Slams Trump Over Russia

Former CIA Director John Brennan slammed President Donald Trump Sunday over his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit last week.

Brennan, who served as director under former President Barack Obama, said that the president doesn’t take the word of the intelligence community during an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I seriously question whether or not Mr. Putin heard from Mr. Trump what he needed to about the assault on our democratic institutions of the election,” Brennan told host Chuck Todd.

The president revealed some of the details of his discussion with Putin, saying that they discussed the possibility of a joint-Cyber Security unit.

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

American public officials, including Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, criticized the idea almost immediately. (RELATED: Graham Slams Trump For Suggesting Cooperation With Russia)

“I don’t think he demonstrates good negotiating skills when it comes to Mr. Putin,” Brennan said. He also blasted the president for saying it was an honor to meet Putin Friday.

“An honor? To meet the individual who carried out the assault against our election?” Brennan asked. “To me it was a dishonorable thing to say.”

Brennan also defended Obama for his actions during the 2016 presidential election. He said that the former president didn’t choke. He also spoke highly of independent counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into Russia’s influence over the 2016 presidential election.

