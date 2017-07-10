Conway Defends Previous Russia Denials After Don Jr. Meeting Revelation

White House aide Kellyanne Conway explained that disclosure forms have been “amended” following reports that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer in an effort to obtain damaging information about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Conway was confronted with a clip of her past denial of meetings between Trump campaign officials and Russians during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” After playing the clip, host George Stephanopoulos asked Conway pointedly who had “misled her” and why those present at the recently revealed meeting let the “denials stand for so many months.”

“As I understand it George, some of the disclosure forms have been amended since that time and to reflect other meetings including this one,” Conway responded.

Conway’s comments come one day after The New York Times reported Trump Jr. met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer in June of 2016 under the impression that the Russian had damaging information about Clinton. Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his son-in-law Jared Kushner also attended the meeting at Trump Tower.

The term “disclosure forms” likely refers to documents filed by Kushner to obtain a security clearance, which initially indicated he never had any foreign contacts. He later submitted supplemental information reflecting numerous contacts with foreign officials. Most recently he revised the disclosure forms to include the meeting with the Kremlin-connected lawyer.

During the interview, Conway downplayed the importance of the meeting, saying “No information was received that was meaningful or helpful, and no action was taken. There was no follow up whatsoever.”

TheNYTimes first reported the meeting Saturday, at which point Trump Jr. conceded the meeting took place but maintained there was no mention of Clinton. After being confronted with the new report, which included the anti-Hillary motivation behind the meeting, Trump Jr. admitted he met with the Russian lawyer after he was told he would receive information related to Russian support for Clinton’s campaign. He maintains he did not end up receiving any damaging info related to Clinton.

