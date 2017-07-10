Cuomo To Conway: CNN Is A ‘Symbol Of Accountability’

CNN’s co-host of “New Day” was drawn into a heated debate Monday with presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway, as the two battled over media coverage of President Donald Trump and the recent accusations leveled against CNN.

Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet about his meeting with a Russian lawyer during his father’s election campaign was originally supposed to be Chris Cuomo’s segment topic, but it quickly devolved into a debate about media bias, with Conway asking Cuomo if he was embarrassed to cover Russia more than America.

“I admire your moxie sitting there with the CNN chyron, talking about credibility,” Conway said.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have the CNN chyron next to me,” Cuomo responded.

Cuomo said that the White House has been unfair in its attacks against the media and has rallied its followers to believe that the media is made up of “bad people.”

“My conscience is clean, my mission is clear,” Cuomo said. “What I do is I cover what I think matters to people. I test power and I take the consequence … Whatever CNN has done wrong it has owned in a way that is a symbol of accountability for the country, by the way. It would be nice if everyone that was wrong handled it the way CNN did.”

