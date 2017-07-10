Donald Jr.’s New Lawyer Represented Notorious Russian Hacker

Alan Futerfas, the lawyer retained to represent Donald Trump Jr. in connection with the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, previously represented a notorious Russian hacker who created a deadly malware virus that infected computers around the world.

Reuters reports that the younger Trump has hired Alan Futerfas, a New York-based attorney in private practice, to represent him in the inquiry.

According to his LinkedIn page, Futerfas has his own boutique practice in Manhattan, called the Law Offices of Alan S. Futerfas. There appear to be two other attorneys in the firm. He specializes in traditional criminal defense and white collar criminal and regulatory defense.

Futerfas previously represented a Russian national named Nikita Kuzmin, who created a malware program called the Gozi virus, which infected nearly 40,000 U.S. computers, including computers at NASA. Over one million computers were compromised worldwide.

According to the Department of Justice, the Gozi virus is a malicious computer code that “was stealing personal bank account information from computers across Europe on a vast scale, while remaining virtually undetectable in the computers it infected.” Individuals, business, and corporate entities lost tens of millions due to the virus, which was successfully deployed by Kuzmin and other criminal elements.

Kuzmin was arrested in the U.S. in 2010. He was released after a three-year prison term and ordered to pay $6.9 million in restitution to his victims.

The White House has not yet responded to TheDCNF’s inquiries.

