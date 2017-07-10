A new attack ad by the America Rising PAC is going after Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders for apparently following in Hillary Clinton’s footsteps.

Sanders and Clinton were at odds during the 2016 Democratic primary, especially when leaks indicated that the Democratic National Committee tried to help Clinton clinch the nomination, but the new video alleges that the two are more alike than people may realize.

America Rising points out that Clinton launched her campaign with a book tour. Sanders launched his own book tour in Iowa Monday, possibly an indication he intends to seek the Democratic nomination again in 2020.

Much as the FBI probe into Clinton’s emails dogged her campaign, America Rising’s video argues that the investigation into Sanders and his wife could have the same effect.

Sanders and his wife are currently under FBI investigation for allegations that Sanders used his political influence to help his wife secure a loan while she was the president of Burlington College.

“Is Bernie taking a page out of Hillary’s playbook?” the video asks.

The comparisons don’t end there. The video also looks at the candidates’ speaking styles and their penchant for blaming Republicans when they are accused of wrongdoing.

WATCH:

