GOP Senator Says Trump Jr. Should Be Questioned By Senate Intel Committee

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a moderate Senate Republican, suggested Donald Trump Jr. should answer questions before the Senate Intelligence Committee Monday.

“Our intelligence committee needs to interview him and others who attended the meeting,” Collins, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters Monday.

“I suspect that the independent counsel will as well,” Susan Collins said. “To me it shows the need for both investigations to continue.” https://t.co/ivEu5L4v8J — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 10, 2017

This call to action comes just days after a New York Times report claimed Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer last year in an attempt to impact the presidential election.

The meeting, which took place last summer, allegedly included Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya. The goal of the meeting, according to the report, was to receive compromising information on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The Maine senator thinks more information about the meeting is necessary, despite claims from top White House officials that it is a goose chase.

Collins’ fellow Senate Intelligence Committee member Republican Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford added that the committee is “walking through the details” of a meeting with President Donald Trump’s eldest son.

On “Fox News Sunday,” White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said, “It was a short meeting, a meeting apparently about Russian adoption, and after about 20 minutes, the meeting ended and that was the end of it.”

“No information was received that was meaningful or helpful,” counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway told ABC’s “Good Morning America” Monday. “We have many different meetings in a campaign, some of them are unhelpful and not particularly meaningful.”

Trump Jr. said via Twitter that he would be willing to work with the Senate Intelligence Committee. “Happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know,” he tweeted out Monday.

Shortly after that tweet went out, Reuters reported that Trump Jr. hired lawyer Alan Futerfas, a New York City-based attorney, to represent him in any further inquiries regarding the Russia investigation.

