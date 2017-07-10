Kellyanne Bashes CNN’s Inaccurate Coverage Of Trump-Putin Meeting [VIDEO]

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway bashed CNN’s coverage of President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, pointing out that the network had incorrectly reported that Trump wouldn’t address Russia’s election-related meddling during his meeting with Putin.

“CNN spent a full week plus doing nothing but having these headlines saying President Trump is not expected to bring up Russian interference with President Putin,” Conway said in a heated Monday morning interview with “New Day” host Chris Cuomo. “He made it top of the agenda. It was first on the list. He pressed him early and often but that’s not good enough,” she said before Cuomo interrupted.

“Did he press him or ask him whether he did it?” Cuomo asked.

“Did CNN say he wasn’t going to mention it at all or didn’t they? Oh, they did. Because we have this great montage of chyrons. People say things that just aren’t true.”

WATCH: