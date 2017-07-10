Lena Dunham has sold off a large bulk of her wardrobe–including the dress she cried in election night–so that she can donate the proceeds to Planned Parenthood.

Dunham put up over 100 pieces of her closet for sale on the site The RealReal, promising buyers a handwritten note about the history of the clothing item.

Of the “Kenzo Ruffled Print Dress” that Dunham wore on election night, she writes, “I’ll be honest and say it was selected with a different outcome than me sobbing with my head in Lady Gaga’s lap.”

“But we continue to fight, we always fight for progress and the future, for our planet, and our children,” she continued, “and this dress to me represents so much the spirit of hope that I know will get us through.”

The dress sold for $125.

Other pieces that were for sale included a $4000 Met Gala gown and a $75 pink “I’m With Her” t-shirt.

Dunham wrote on her Instagram that she was donating the proceeds from the sale to Planned Parenthood.

