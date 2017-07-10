New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie guest hoste a New York sports radio station Monday and got roasted by one caller who called him a “fatass” and a “bully.”

Mike in Montclair called into WFAN for the sole purpose of going off on Christie over his recent Beachgate scandal, and the exchange was incredible.

First, Mike told Christie, “the next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fatass in a car and go somewhere that’s open to all your constituents.”

Christie was obviously not thrilled with being made fun of for his weight, so he shot back calling Mike a “communist.”

“You know, Mike, I love getting calls from communists in Montclair,” Christie said sarcastically. “Mike, I’m not the guy who came on the air, swore on the air.”

“You’re a bully, governor. And I don’t like bullies,” Mike retorted. “You’ve been a bully your whole career.”

“You’re a bum,” Christie said.

LISTEN:

Mike in Montclair calls @GovChristie a fat-ass and a bully. Christie calls Mike in Montclair a bum and a communist. And… we’re off! #WFAN pic.twitter.com/HUcLMRZPVz — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 10, 2017

Christie joked after the call that he doesn’t have much support in Montclair, but Christie doesn’t have much support anywhere. His approval rating sits at a dismal 15 percent.

