Reporters Wonder: Has The Trump White House Lost Matt Drudge?

Is Matt Drudge turning on President Trump?

That’s the question many journalists were asking following The New York Times’ report Monday night that Donald Trump Jr. received an email informing him ahead of a meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer that Russia was seeking to aid his father’s presidential campaign.

Drudge quickly made the story the banner on his influential site, the Drudge Report, complete with a picture of the Kremlin.

Journalists quickly took notice of Drudge’s attention to the story, with many speculating what it meant about whether Drudge — who was one of the Trump campaign’s biggest boosters — is now turning on the Trump White House.

“When do media supporters head for the lifeboats?” wondered NYT contributor Brendan Nyhan in reaction to Drudge’s banner.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan called Drudge’s attention to the story a “big deal.”

Others suggested that Drudge’s banner indicated that he was “turning on” the Trump family.

