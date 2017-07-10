Politics
Rubio Hits Politico After They Accuse Him Of Tweeting ‘Republican’ Part Of Bible

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
10:18 AM 07/10/2017

Florida Senator Marco Rubio had a pithy tweet for Politico, who argued in a piece Sunday that Rubio has been tweeting the “Republican” part of the Bible.

Joel Baden, who teaches the Old Testament at Yale Divinity School, wrote in the Politico piece that Rubio’s insistence on tweeting Bible verses from Proverbs shows he is only interested in confirmation of his own Republican views.

“Proverbs is notable in that is presents a fairly consistent view of the world: The righteous are rewarded, and the wicked are punished…Proverbs is probably the most Republican book of the entire Bible,” Baden argued.

“Concentrating exclusively on the parts of it that affirm one’s own perspective is a form of confirmation bias,” he continued.

Rubio responded to the piece in a tweet, pointing out that the Bible was written thousands of years before modern day political parties came into existence.

“Proverbs is the Republican part of the Bible?” he asked. “I don’t think Solomon had yet joined the GOP when he wrote the first 29 chapters of Proverbs.”

Others jumped on the Politico piece for making the Bible partisan and for classifying Proverbs–a book on wisdom and the meaning of life–as a “Republican” book.

Baden also argued in the piece that Rubio needs to read other parts of the Bible beside Proverbs, but a quick scan of Rubio’s Twitter account shows that he tweets verses from other books as well.

Tags: Marco Rubio, Politico
