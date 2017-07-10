Senate Republicans Aim To Release New Health Care Bill Before Friday

Senate Republicans are looking to release an updated version of the Obamacare repeal and replacement bill as soon as Thursday, despite the ongoing divide over key provisions within the conference, Politico reports.

The attempt to unveil a revised version of the bill comes as GOP leadership in the upper chamber failed to gain the support necessary to move forward with the original measure before Congress’ July 4 recess. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to discuss the changes with members of his party on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If lawmakers manage to release the text by the end of the week, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) will likely score the updated version of the bill early next week.

The first discussion draft of the Better Care Reconciliation Act received heavy pushback from members across the conference, with moderates expressing concerns over rolling back funds for states that expanded Medicaid and conservatives claiming that it didn’t do enough to reduce premiums.

The amendment — dubbed the Consumer Freedom Act — would allow insurers to sell plans that don’t meet the requirements implemented under the Affordable Care Act’s Title I regulations.

“They’ll give Cruz every opportunity to sell his solution this week. He’s going to be the one making the sell this week. The question is whether the Cruz-Lee amendment costs you votes. The votes are clearly not there right now,” a source close to negotiations told Politico.

The addition of the amendment could result in the loss of moderates fearing that it could make it more difficult for those with pre-existing conditions to have access to affordable plans.

