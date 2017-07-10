Trump Jr. ‘Happy’ To Cooperate With Senate Intel Committee

Donald Trump Jr. said Monday that he is willing to cooperate with the Senate Permanent Select Committee’s ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Trump Jr.’s tweet comes in response to Sen. Susan Collins’ claim that the committee “needs to interview him and others who attended the meeting.”

“Happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know. https://t.co/tL47NOoteM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 10, 2017

Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort attended a meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in June 2016, according to a report by the New York Times. The lawyer allegedly had ties to the Kremlin and had claimed to have information that could damage then president candidate Hillary Clinton.

The meeting is believed to be the first confirmed private meeting with Trump’s closest advisors and a Russian national, according to TheNYT. Congressional investigations into the allegations that the campaign colluded with Russia are ongoing, as is the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.

