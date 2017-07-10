Politics
Donald Trump Jr. (R) makes remarks at a press conference while Joo Kim Tiah (C) the CEO of TA Global, the owner and developer of Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver, looks on with Eric Danziger the CEO of Trump Hotels (L) during the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Nick Didlick   Donald Trump Jr. (R) makes remarks at a press conference while Joo Kim Tiah (C) the CEO of TA Global, the owner and developer of Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver, looks on with Eric Danziger the CEO of Trump Hotels (L) during the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Nick Didlick   

Trump Jr. ‘Happy’ To Cooperate With Senate Intel Committee

Photo of Russ Read
Russ Read
Pentagon/Foreign Policy Reporter
4:16 PM 07/10/2017

Donald Trump Jr. said Monday that he is willing to cooperate with the Senate Permanent Select Committee’s ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Trump Jr.’s tweet comes in response to Sen. Susan Collins’ claim that the committee “needs to interview him and others who attended the meeting.”

“Happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort attended a meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in June 2016, according to a report by the New York Times. The lawyer allegedly had ties to the Kremlin and had claimed to have information that could damage then president candidate Hillary Clinton.

The meeting is believed to be the first confirmed private meeting with Trump’s closest advisors and a Russian national, according to TheNYT. Congressional investigations into the allegations that the campaign colluded with Russia are ongoing, as is the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Follow Russ Read on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Tags: Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Russia, Senate Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
  Show comments