Trump Kicked Off His Week With A Wild Twitter Rampage

President Donald Trump kicked off his week with a series of tweets Monday that touched on everything from Congress moving on the GOP health care bill to his daughter’s role at the G20 summit in Germany.

Trump began the morning by criticizing former FBI director James Comey’s reported leaking of memos detailing their private conversations.

James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Trump’s tweet on Comey have renewed significance in light of The Hill’s Sunday report, which revealed much of the information included in the leaked memos was classified. Comey testified in June that he considered the memos to be his personal property and did not believe they contained classified information.

He quickly turned his attention to the GOP’s stalled Senate health care bill, which was delayed after significant internal opposition emerged. Trump’s tweet clarifies his expectation that GOP leadership will secure support for the bill before Congress breaks for August recess.

I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Moments after focusing on health care, Trump pivoted to address critics who argued Ivanka Trump was given an outsized role at the recently concluded G20 summit. Journalists cited Ivanka’s inexperience and unelected status over the weekend after a picture emerged showing her seated at a table surrounded by world leaders at the international summit.

When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Trump also used Twitter to endorse the views of Fox News Host Sean Hannity.

HRC mishandles and destroys classified info-NO PROBLEM! Pay/play on Uranium one NO PROBLEM! Lynch BC tarmac: it’s a “matter” NO PROBLEM — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 10, 2017

He also retweeted a number of “Fox and Friends” clips, including one related to New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s absence at a vigil ceremony for a slain NYPD officer.

