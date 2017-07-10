Politics
President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts   President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns to the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts   

Trump Says He Is Trying To Get The Olympics To Come To LA

Photo of Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
White House Correspondent
10:36 PM 07/10/2017

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he is “working hard to get the Olympics” in Los Angeles.

“Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.),” Trump tweeted. “Stay tuned!”

Both Paris and Los Angeles are vying to win the bids for the 2024 and 2028 summer Olympics. NBC reported Monday that a deal could be met between the two cities as soon as Tuesday. The official decision will come in September in Lima, Peru.

U.S. International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Angela Ruggiero, Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti and Chairman of the LA 2024 Candidature Committee Casey Wasserman attend the briefing of 2024 Olympic Games candidate cities Paris and Los Angeles ahead of final election of 2024 Olympic host city, in Lausanne, Switzerland July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

U.S. International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Angela Ruggiero, Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti and Chairman of the LA 2024 Candidature Committee Casey Wasserman attend the briefing of 2024 Olympic Games candidate cities Paris and Los Angeles ahead of final election of 2024 Olympic host city, in Lausanne, Switzerland July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti seems prepared to lose his bid for 2024 and host the 2028 games.

Paris is widely seen as the favorite for the 2024 games, and Garcetti said recently that he wants “what is best for this movement.”

Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984. The next games will be played in 2020 in Tokyo.

 

Tags: Olympics
  Show comments