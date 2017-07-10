Trump Says He Is Trying To Get The Olympics To Come To LA

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he is “working hard to get the Olympics” in Los Angeles.

“Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.),” Trump tweeted. “Stay tuned!”

Both Paris and Los Angeles are vying to win the bids for the 2024 and 2028 summer Olympics. NBC reported Monday that a deal could be met between the two cities as soon as Tuesday. The official decision will come in September in Lima, Peru.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti seems prepared to lose his bid for 2024 and host the 2028 games.

Paris is widely seen as the favorite for the 2024 games, and Garcetti said recently that he wants “what is best for this movement.”

Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984. The next games will be played in 2020 in Tokyo.