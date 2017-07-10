Valerie Jarrett, the senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, tweeted out — and then deleted — an invitation to play her in “Words With Friends” Monday.

The Scrabble-style game asks users to string together words with tiles on a board in order to score points.

Jarrett first tweeted out the invitation shortly after noon on Monday and then deleted it about 15 minutes later after it had collected a number of retweets and likes.

“Can you beat me in @WordsWFriends?” the tweet read. “Prove it. Username: ‘Valerie.june’ . #LetsPlay”

Tweeting out something on accident obviously isn’t unheard of from political figures. In 2015, a congresswoman’s legislative correspondent accidentally tweeted out a tribute to McDonald’s and beer. (RELATED: Congresswoman Tweets, Immediately Deletes, Enthusiasm For Beer And Fast Food)

Most recently, President Trump tweeted out the infamous “covfefe” typo, which had cable news talking for days about what the tweet could possibly mean. (RELATED: Trump Tweets ‘Covfefe,’ Twitter Explodes And Hilarity Ensues)

