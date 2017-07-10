White House Claims Trump Nominees Are Facing ‘Needless Obstruction’ From Senate Dems

The White House claimed Monday that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is conducting an “unprecedented campaign of obstruction against the president’s nominees for high-ranking positions in the government.”

“Less than a month away from the August recess, the Senate has confirmed only 23 percent of President Trump’s 216 nominations,” the White House said in a press release. “By the first August recess during President Obama’s first term, the Senate had confirmed 69 percent of his 454 nominations.”

A constantly updated report from The Washington Post tracking President’s Trump nominations shows that only 46 individuals have been confirmed for 564 “key positions.” The White House has also not appointed anyone for 384 of these positions, according to the report.

The Republicans hold control of the Senate, but White House legislative director Marc Short still pointed the blame at Democrats during a press briefing Monday.

“Democrats even walked out of committee hearings to deny a quorum, like school children taking their toys from the playground. But it’s the American people who are being hurt,” Short said. “These obstruction tactics are carried out in the name of resisting the Trump administration and playing to a radical left-wing base. But it’s the will of the American people that is being denied.”