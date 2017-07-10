Politics
Planned Parenthood protestors march against Senate Republicans health care bill on Capitoll Hill in Washington, D.C. (Robert Donachie/Daily Caller News Foundation)   

Young Adult Protesters Throw Temper Tantrum Over Health Care Bill [VIDEO]

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
3:01 PM 07/10/2017

A group of young people are protesting the GOP health care bill outside of Sen. Jeff Flake’s office by stomping their feet and chanting loudly.

A video posted by Frank Thorp of NBC News shows at least eight young adults or teenagers sitting outside of Flake’s office Monday and drumming on the floor while one protester stomps around with a flyer in her hand.

Chants included “Kill the bill” and “Hey hey, ho ho, this bill has got to go.”

Another video by Thorp shows at least one of the protesters was arrested and removed from the building.

Other groups of protesters included older Americans, but their tactics were no more mature as they sat down and shouted “shame” outside of Sen. Ted Cruz’s office.

Tags: Health Care Bill, protest
