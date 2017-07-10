A group of young people are protesting the GOP health care bill outside of Sen. Jeff Flake’s office by stomping their feet and chanting loudly.

A video posted by Frank Thorp of NBC News shows at least eight young adults or teenagers sitting outside of Flake’s office Monday and drumming on the floor while one protester stomps around with a flyer in her hand.

LOUD protests against GOP health care bill outside Senate offices right now, this one outside @JeffFlake‘s office. Arrests appear imminent: pic.twitter.com/n4yZCi4cj4 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 10, 2017

Can’t tell if protest by adults or temper tantrum by pre-teens who just got denied a ride to the mall by their parents. — Rusty Franklin (@Woodridge_Place) July 10, 2017

Chants included “Kill the bill” and “Hey hey, ho ho, this bill has got to go.”

Another video by Thorp shows at least one of the protesters was arrested and removed from the building.

Anti-GOP health care bill protesters arrested outside @JeffFlake‘s office: “You are killing people! You are systematically killing people!” pic.twitter.com/SAw1COhCJp — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 10, 2017

Other groups of protesters included older Americans, but their tactics were no more mature as they sat down and shouted “shame” outside of Sen. Ted Cruz’s office.

Texas locals protest GOP health care bill at Sen Ted Cruz’s office pic.twitter.com/CNY5euk72s — Jenny Vasquez (@JennVasquez_DC) July 10, 2017

