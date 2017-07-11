CNN Publishes Internal Breitbart Messages About Don Jr.

CNN obtained and then published internal Breitbart communications in the aftermath of the revelation that Donald Trump Jr. met a Russian-connected lawyer expecting dirt on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

Someone on Breitbart’s Slack channel — a messaging app — apparently gave passed a handful of messages over to CNN reporter Oliver Darcy.

The messages didn’t contain anything too scandalous.

“So like, this is straight up collusion,” Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassem is reported as saying. “Right?”

Breitbart’s Washington editor, Matthew Boyle downplayed the revelation. “I mean I don’t take this as a smoking gun at all,” he said. “This is silly.” (RELATED: Trump Jr.: ‘In Retrospect…I Would Have Done Things A Little Differently’)

The only two other Breitbart employees quoted in the article were senior editor Rebecca Mansour — who is quoted as saying, “Wow” — and deputy politics editor Amanda House, who wrote, “???????”

Darcy claimed that Breitbart’s internal messages were “emblematic of a larger sense of confusion that appeared to grip much of the pro-Trump media following the bombshell release of the Donald Trump Jr. emails.”