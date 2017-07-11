CNN made sure to aggressively point out Fox News’ correction on a James Comey story they ran Monday, but seem to have forgotten they have their own correction to make.

Fox News mistakenly reported Monday morning on “Fox & Friends” that former FBI director Comey leaked top secret memos. This inspired Trump to tweet that Comey had illegally leaked the memos.

As their correction on the program Tuesday noted, half of the memos were classified at secret or confidential level.

CNN relentlessly harped on the error, the subsequent correction, and Fox’s general Comey coverage throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s how @FoxAndFriends corrected yesterday’s faulty report about Comey — a faulty report that triggered a faulty presidential tweet pic.twitter.com/xTWYLjM4NY — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 11, 2017

Right now on Fox News’ “Outnumbered”: A discussion about James Comey and whether he leaked classified info. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 11, 2017

“How a misleading Fox clip inspired the president to accuse James Comey of breaking the law,” one CNN clip said.

“[Trump’s] tweet was based on a Fox & Friends story that incorrectly summarized a report by The Hill…Fox & Friends later issued a correction,” another said.

CNN is perfectly right to point out errors made by other news outlets, but they should consider that their own team is behind a false story that has yet to be corrected.

CNN’s Jim Acosta accused President Trump of being “fake news” because Trump said the intelligence report confirming Russia was involved in election meddling was only conducted by “three or four agencies.”

“The other thing that was ‘fake news’ coming from President Trump is when he said, well, I keep hearing it’s 17 intelligence agencies that say Russia meddled in the election, I think it’s only three or four,” Acosta said on CNN’s “New Day.” “Where does that number come from? Where does this ‘three or four’ number come from?”

As has been repeatedly said by former DNI James Clapper and written in corrections by The New York Times and AP, it is wrong to say all 17 intelligence agencies were involved in the report. (VIDEO: CNN Is Still Pushing The 17 Intel Agency Lie)

CNN and Acosta have yet to issue a correction for spreading the falsehood on live television. If they were operating by Fox’s standards, they would have corrected the error on “New Day” the following morning.

This is not even to mention the false CNN report that resulted in a retraction and the resignation of three employees.

