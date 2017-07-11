Deray McKesson Mocked After Being Offended Planet Of The Apes Character Wears A Vest Like His

Deray McKesson, one of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement and a defendant in a recently filed lawsuit alleging he incited violence against New Orleans police, is not happy with a picture from the new War for Planet of the Apes movie opening Friday.

McKesson is angry that one of the apes is wearing a vest, he believes, is like the trademark vest he wears.

He wasn’t the only one to notice the vest and assign racism to it.

Does the new Planet of the Apes poster have racially coded messages?Notice the #BlackLivesMatter symbolism.Notice the ape with the blue vest pic.twitter.com/8dnr42OxjK — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 10, 2017

Wow. So wrong. — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) July 11, 2017

McKesson was reminded of how the “look,” as it were, was from the original move in 1968 and deleted the tweets, but the Internet is forever.

You’re outraged because they’re recreating the look of the original ape in 1968. You don’t own wearing blue vests man. Grow up. pic.twitter.com/XF9b0DurVt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 11, 2017

Others took to mocking the Baltimore school system employee for his arrogance.

Deray gotta be one egotistical motherfucker to think a random ape in Planet of the Apes wearing a blue jacket is about him — Deion of House Stark (@DeionGottaSTFU) July 11, 2017

War For The Planet Of The Apes pays homage to the original design of the ape’s jackets. Narcissist DeRay thinks it’s about him. pic.twitter.com/xdHkYMBceC — Paul Blank (@TheLocalGod) July 11, 2017

Can’t believe a movie from 1968 was mocking Deray and BLM. How did they know? pic.twitter.com/1hAt6InY0L — zak (@ZakKondratenko) July 11, 2017

In which @deray unwittingly culturally appropriates the style of a chimp from #PlanetoftheApes, gets offended about it and cries racism. pic.twitter.com/YX9dPYqKLF — Sargon (@Sargon_of_Akkad) July 11, 2017