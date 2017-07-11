Politics
Deray McKesson Mocked After Being Offended Planet Of The Apes Character Wears A Vest Like His

Derek Hunter
Contributor
07/11/2017

Deray McKesson, one of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement and a defendant in a recently filed lawsuit alleging he incited violence against New Orleans police, is not happy with a picture from the new War for Planet of the Apes movie opening Friday.

McKesson is angry that one of the apes is wearing a vest, he believes, is like the trademark vest he wears.

He wasn’t the only one to notice the vest and assign racism to it.

McKesson was reminded of how the “look,” as it were, was from the original move in 1968 and deleted the tweets, but the Internet is forever.

Others took to mocking the Baltimore school system employee for his arrogance.

