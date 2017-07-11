FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Jr. Commit Treason?

Media headlines went into a frenzy following revelations that Donald J. Trump Jr. met with a Russia-linked lawyer to obtain dirt on Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. released a chain of emails Tuesday related to the meeting. Amidst the discussions surrounding Trump Jr., numerous Democratic leaders such as Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton and others have leveled descriptions of Trump Jr.’s actions as “treason” and “treasonous.”

Verdict: False

The U.S. Constitution specifically defines the crime of “treason” as a crime that can only take place during acts or times of war. Trump Jr.’s actions do not legally qualify as treason based on this specific constitutional definition.

Fact Check:

The crime of “treason” is the only crime specifically defined by the U.S. Constitution.

Article III, Section 3 of the Constitution states: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”

The operative phrase here is “Treason… shall consist only in levying war against [the U.S.].” As cold as U.S.-Russia ties have been, Russia is not legally an “enem[y]” for the simple reason that the U.S. isn’t at war with Russia. The U.S. and Russia diplomatically recognize each other and have active treaties and pacts.

Given that the U.S. is not in a state of war with Russia and that Trump Jr. was also not colluding to wage an armed insurrection against the U.S., his actions – from what’s been made by public by Trump Jr. and various media outlets – are not legally “treason” or “treasonous.”

Article III, Section 3 of the Constitution goes on to explain, “No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court.”

This high and specifically defined bar of evidence like “two witnesses” or public “confession” is indicative of the serious legal scrutiny warranted to any allegations of treason.

Trump Jr.’s discussions and possible collusion with figures linked to the Russian state may perhaps be ethically defined as “treasonous.” Legally speaking, however, any claim that Trump Jr. committed “treason” or that his actions were “treasonous” is false.

Follow Kush on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].