Guest Compares Tucker Carlson To Nazi Apologist [VIDEO]

Retired Army Lt. Col. Ralph Peters compared Tucker Carlson to a Hitler apologist while a guest on his Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday.

The comment stemmed from a discussion on foreign policy regarding ISIS, the Middle East, and whether or not Russia is an ally in the fight against Islamic terrorism. Peters called Putin “pure evil” but Carlson was skeptical saying, “Hard to see how he’s a threat to us … why not just accept that bad people share our interests [with regard to ISIS], and side with them?”

Peters said that Carlson sounded like “Charles Lindbergh from 1938.” Lindbergh was an aviator and American medal of honor winner whose views on Nazi Germany and Hitler netted him tags like “isolationist” and “fascist sympathizer.” Carlson was not pleased with the comparison.

“Slow down Colonel. You cannot compare me to someone who would make apologies for Hitler, and I don’t think Putin is comparable to Hitler,” Carlson said.

Carlson called Peters’ comment a “grotesque overstatement” that was “insane” and said, “You just compared me to a Nazi apologist because I asked a simple question.”

Despite apologizing and offering to retract his comment, Peters compared Carlson to someone living in 1938 who was ignorant of Hitler’s rise to power.

“I’m sorry. If you don’t like the Charles Lindbergh thing I will retract that,” Peters said. “But lest just say you sound like someone in the 1938 saying, what has Hitler done to us?”

Carlson challenged Peters’ expertise on foreign policy citing article he had written years ago stating that the Iraq invasion was a sound plan.

“I would hate to go back and read your columns, assuring America that taking out Saddam Hussein will make the region calmer, more peaceful and America safer. When if fact it has done the complete opposite,” Carlson said.

