McConnell Delays August Recess

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the August recess will be delayed.

The Senate will work in Washington during the first two weeks of August, instead of allowing senators to be back in their home states.

“Once the Senate completes its work on health care reform, we will turn to other important issues including the National Defense Authorization Act and the backlog of critical nominations that have been mindlessly stalled by Democrats,” McConnell said in a statement.

“In order to provide more time to complete action on important legislative items and process nominees that have been stalled by a lack of cooperation from our friends across the aisle, the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of August,” he added.

McConnell, who was under pressure to cancel August recess altogether by members of his party, made the announcement during a weekly lunchtime meeting with his conference.

Follow Kerry on Twitter