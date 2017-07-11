MSNBC completely botched a Capitol Hill segment Tuesday, cutting off Senator Lindsey Graham while their congressional reporter Kasie Hunt chased after Sen. Rand Paul.

MSNBC first cut to Hunt so she could ask a question of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, but things went a bit haywire when another reporter got a question in.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Graham a follow-up question and MSNBC’s camera remained trained on Graham. However, Hunt soon went running after Sen. Rand Paul and the sound from her microphone drowned out Graham’s answer.

“Paul, this way,” she says to the cameraman who apparently doesn’t follow her and keeps the camera on Graham. “Senator Paul. Senator Paul. Do you have half a second?”

It was clear that the cut was a mess so MSNBC quickly cut back to hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle.

WATCH:

