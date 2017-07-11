The Link Between Trump Jr. And The Russian Lawyer Is One Funny Guy

Rob Goldstone, the man who set up the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, has quite the fun social media presence including a video of him singing and dancing and a photo of him rocking a hat that says “CUNTY.”

Goldstone is a former tabloid journalist who now runs a public relations firm for musicians. One of these clients is Emin Agalarov, who is connected to President Trump and reportedly once tried sending prostitutes to Trump’s hotel room in Moscow. Trump Jr. released emails Tuesday between him and Goldstone that arranged the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower.

Goldstone told him that Agalarov had “official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father. This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Trump’s son said in his response, “if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

The publicist now at the center of this massive story also happens to be one hilarious dude.

But wait there’s more. Here is Goldstone acting out a scene from his favorite children’s show growing up.