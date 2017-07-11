Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine believes that Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer could constitute treason.

The New York Times recently reported that Trump Jr. sought information that could be damaging to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in a meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Trump Jr. denied being aware of Veselnitskaya’s identity or her possible connections to the Kremlin prior to the meeting, but he later published emails that show he was told beforehand that the information he sought was part of the Russian government’s plan to help his father defeat Hillary Clinton.

“Do you think this is treason?” CNN’s Manu Raju asked Kaine, who was Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 election.

“Nothing’s been proven yet but we’re beyond obstruction of justice just in terms of what’s being investigated,” Kaine said. “This is moving into perjury, false statements, and even potentially treason.”

The lawyer, Veselnitskaya, is now telling the press that she never had damaging Clinton information, but was asked by Trump Jr. during the meeting if she knew anything about Democratic National Committee funding coming from inappropriate sources.

