Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to the president, got snarky with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle over anonymous leaks coming out of the White House Tuesday.

Ruhle asked Gorka if it made sense to go after everyone leaking information if it was possible that Trump’s own allies–Jared Kushner or Trump himself–were the ones leaking.

“So you know who leaked the information?” Gorka asked sarcastically.

“I know that there are people within the White House who leak information on a regular basis,” Ruhle argued.

“Well that’s impressive,” Gorka snarked. “You know more than we do inside the White House as to who’s doing the leaking. Maybe you should talk to the authorities if you’re in possession of felonious activity.”

Ruhle contended that leaks aren’t necessarily felonious, but Gorka shot back, “If it affects national security it absolutely is and congressional data–126 leaks of national security import.”

